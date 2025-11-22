William Pike back in Group 1 winner’s circle on Watch Me Rock

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Perth champion jockey William Pike standing high in the irons on Watch Me Rock, after the Grant and Alana Williams-trained galloper beat stablemate Western Empire (Billy Egan) to claim the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on Nov 22.

It has been three years since Perth champion jockey William Pike recorded his last Group 1 success.

Nicknamed “The Wizard” for his ability to extract the best out of his mounts, Pike booted home race favourite Watch Me Rock in the A$1.5 million (S$1.26 million) Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) for trainers Grant and Alana Williams at Ascot on Nov 22.

Before that, Pike – who claimed his 15th Perth Jockey Premiership title in August – last won the Group 1 JJ Atkins (1,600m) aboard Sheeza Belter on June 11, 2022, which came a week after his only other Group 1 triumph that year with Gypsy Goddess in the Queensland Oaks (2,200m) on June 4.

He heaved a sigh of relief after Watch Me Rock took out Perth’s Group 1 feature, giving him his sixth Railway Stakes’ victory.

Pike previously won on Elite Belle (2014), Galaxy Star (2018), Regal Power (2019), Inspirational Girl (2020) and Western Empire (2021), all for the Williams.

“I suppose at this stage of my career, I judge myself on how I perform in the big races,” said Pike.

“It’s been a few years since I won a Group 1. I find it hard to say you’re the best if you don’t win in Group 1s, so it’s the best this weekend.”

After settling the son of Awesome Rock in third outside stablemate and 2021 winner Western Empire (Billy Egan), Pike waited patiently behind leader Comfort Me (Holly Watson) and Let’s Galahvant (Tash Faithfull).

Upon turning for home, Watch Me Rock quickly strode past the fading Let’s Galahvant before taking the lead from Comfort Me at the 200m. The 58kg topweight Western Empire – who was carrying 4kg more than Watch Me Rock – crept up on the inside at the 100m, but Watch Me Rock ($11) would not yield under Pike and went on to win by ¾ length.

The eight-year-old Western Empire lost no marks in defeat in second, while Sentimental Hero (Craig Newitt) surged home strongly on the inside to finish third, another 1¼ lengths away.

Before the race, Pike had his choice between Watch Me Rock or Western Empire, both horses that he regularly rides.

He eventually went with Watch Me Rock, who was younger and carried less weight. The five-year-old gelding resumed with an eye-catching but unlucky third in the Group 3 Eurythmic Stakes (1,400m) at Ascot on Oct 18, before winning by a neck in the Group 3 Asian Beau Stakes (1,400m) at his last start on Nov 1.

“It was a lot of pressure here because I had to make the right choice, and we were very lucky with the barriers,” he said.

“The barrier certainly made the difference. He obviously landed in the prime position, but I didn’t expect him to be that close or hit the front that soon.

“Credit to the horse and the team. They certainly have him in the big races like no one esle can.

“I’m happy, a few things went my way and I made the right choice and we won a Group 1.”

Co-trainer Grant Williams was pleased with the quinella.

“It was a good result, first and second. I thought he (Pike) was on the wrong one,” he said.

“But it actually worked out better for the stable for him to ride Watch Me Rock because much as we love Billy, he couldn’t ride 54, so it’s worked out good.

“We probably put too much pressure on ourselves, especially wanting to win this. We wanted to get that Group 1. We won the (Group 3) Gold Rush, we won the (Group 2) Perth Cup, but we hadn’t won a Group 1 and we’ve done that now.

“For him (Watch Me Rock) to run away from the other bloke like that, I actually don’t know (how much more he can be). Credit to Pike, credit to Alana and all my staff. They picked him pretty early.”

For good measure, Pike also steered the unbeaten King Of Light ($7) to his first Group victory in the A$500,000 Group 2 Western Australian Guineas (1,600m) one race earlier.

The Daniel Morton-trained three-year-old is now five-from-five, including his two Listed race wins in the Belgravia Stakes (1,200m) on Oct 25 and the Fairetha Stakes (1,400m) on Nov 8.

Under a brilliant ride from Pike, King Of Light came through from midfield with a gutsy run in between runners at the 200m, before eventually wearing down leader Heeza Phoenix (Lucy Fiore) 50m out.

The winning margin was 1¼ lengths. Rock Fest (Chris Parnham) finished another 2¼ lengths away in third.

It will be another happy headache for Pike in two weeks’ time with the running of the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot on Dec 6.

Both Watch Me Rock and King Of Light are nominated in that highlight event.

“It’s not easy at all. I just love the way Watch Me Rock put himself in the race and always travelled like the winner,” said Pike.

“But then you look at the three-year-old (King Of Light), he’s got an enormous record, so a few sleepless nights (for me). But we’ll worry about it when the time comes.”

Pike pulled off a treble at Ascot’s 10-race meeting, with his first winner earlier in the day aboard the Sean and Jake casey-trained Beatty ($6) in the Magic Millions Crystal Slipper Stakes (1,100m).