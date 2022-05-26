Phil's Dancer will be leading them over 1,000m

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) ALMAS TOWER did not show much in his two starts but has blinkers on this time and could show enough improvement to win this. (6) SEISMIC EVENT was a bit of a disappointment in her last two starts but does show pace and one day should keep rolling. (8) THEN IN FOCUS has improved with each run and should go close to winning. (9) THIS TIME ROUND needs to improve to win a race but could possibly play a minor role.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BEGONIA makes her local debut and has done enough in her form to hold a winning chance. (4) CARBONADO showed promise on debut and is not out of it. (7) EMILY'S SPIRIT has been runner-up in three of four starts so she does deserve a winning turn. (9) KIND OF BLUE makes her debut and, if the betting support arrives, she may be the one to beat.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) RAINING AGAIN was disappointing in the last two starts but does have a chance in an open-looking race. (2) MARADIVA and (3) V V POWER are holding form and both could be there at the finish. (5) ABSOLU NOIR has shown improvement in each start and has a winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) FOR ALL WE KNOW is clearly better than his last run would suggest and has joined a trainer who is very successful with his recruits from other yards. (2) CAPTAIN'S FLOWER could also improve after a change of trainer. (3) KLASERIE has been a disappointment and is clearly unreliable but does have a winning chance if at her best. (8) ST KITTS showed promise on debut but was a disappointment in her next two starts. She could bounce back to score.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(3) JOE HARMAN and (2) JACK IN THE BOX have taken turns to beat each other and both are threatening to win a race. (1) AENEAS could still prove a bit better than these rivals in this Maiden handicap. (4) SILVAN PARK has been modest only in his last two starts but could do better this time and possibly earn some minor money.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS looked a very unlucky loser last time out and could make amends. But this is an open race and we expect a competitive finish. (3) WILD COAST makes the trip from Cape Town and appears course-and-distance suited. (4) MY BESTIE usually gives of his best and has a winning chance. (7) TARANTINO loves this course and deserves respect.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) PHIL'S DANCER is capable of winning a race like this. It is the distance that suits. (3) GLACIER GOLD is in good heart and should contest the finish. (4) GREEN LIGHT GAL is holding form and must be considered. (2) JOYFUL NOISE is better than what she has been showing lately.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) COLORADO SPRINGS was undone by a slow-run race last time out and could go close to winning if there is a decent pace this time. (3) MISS ORANGE is unreliable but is also quite capable of winning a race like this. (4) INTEGRITY continues to be in good heart and, although this is a tougher task, she may be up to it. (5) DO ANGELS CRY is in good form and must be included.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) MISS MILLSTREAM makes her local debut after a change of trainer and is quite capable of winning a race like this. (2) KAYC AL is holding her form and could go one better this time but it is a tough race in which to be confident. (5) FORWARD MARCH should be competitive off this mark and deserves respect. (8) BUTTERCUP is holding her form and could be a bit better.

RACE 10 (1,000M/GREYVILLE)

(8) RENAISSANCE MAN is reportedly returning from an injury-enforced layoff but made a promising debut on the Polytrack last year and is the one to watch. (6) HAYAT should win soon. He has run two good races on the turf and must be better than his one showing on this surface. He was gelded after that run and deserves another chance. (1) KING'S SPEAR has Gate One and, after running close-up seconds over the track and trip, will have every chance. (3) CAPTAIN BOMBSHELL is bred to be useful - watch.