Philippines tennis star Eala says ‘I get overwhelmed sometimes’

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The 21-year-old leaves the Asian Games having fallen short of her ambition to win gold for her country, instead settling for bronze.

NAGOYA, Japan - Alexandra Eala admitted on Oct 2 that she gets “overwhelmed sometimes” by the huge weight of expectation placed on her as a trailblazer for tennis in the Philippines.

The 21-year-old leaves the Asian Games having fallen short of her ambition to win gold for her country, instead settling for bronze.

Eala is followed everywhere by adoring fans eager for a piece of the world No. 18, who in August became the first player from the Philippines to win a title on the women’s WTA Tour.

“I definitely do get overwhelmed sometimes,” said Eala.

“But I understand that it’s such a privilege to be in the position that I’m in and to be able to live out the dreams that I’ve always had as a kid.

“So it’s something I’ve had to accept that it comes with the job, and this is how things are.

“I’m ready for the challenge.”

Eala, who skipped the prestigious China Open in Beijing to play for her country at the Asian Games, said she would take away good memories despite exiting in the semi-finals in a three-set defeat to China’s lower-ranked Wang Xinyu.

Wang went on to beat compatriot Zhang Shuai to win gold on Oct 2.

“It does come with pressure, but I’m really happy that I was able to compete here,” said Eala, who was the top seed.

“To be able to share it with the Filipino people is really important,” she added.

“No regrets. I left everything on the court,” said Eala.

With Games gold comes direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Eala said it was still her “dream” to play in LA.

“There are other ways of qualifying for the Olympics, so I guess it’s also an extra motivation,” she said.

“Competing in the Olympics is definitely a dream of mine. So, if anything, I leave here more motivated.” AFP