Philippines, North Korea qualify for women's World Cup

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March 19 - The Philippines and North Korea secured their spots at next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil after emerging victorious in the Asian Cup playoffs on Thursday.

Angela Beard and Jaclyn Sawicki both netted just after half-time to seal a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan at the Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast and book the Philippines a ticket to their second straight World Cup.

Later on Thursday at the same venue, Hong Song-Ok bagged a hat-trick while Kim Kyong-yong also scored as North Korea thrashed three-times Asian Cup champions Taiwan 4-0 to set themselves up for a first World Cup appearance since 2011.

Uzbekistan and Taiwan can still qualify for the World Cup despite their losses, with both teams moving into the inter-confederation play-offs for the quadrennial tournament.

Japan take on hosts Australia in the women's Asian Cup final at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Saturday. REUTERS