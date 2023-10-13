Philippines basketball star Justin Brownlee fails Asiad drugs test: officials

LAUSANNE – Justin Brownlee, who played a starring role to help the Philippines win their first Asian Games basketball gold since 1962, has failed a doping test, officials said on Thursday.

The American-born Brownlee tested positive for the banned Carboxy-THC, the Lausanne-based International Testing Agency (ITA) said. Carboxy-THC is linked to cannabis use.

“The sample was collected by the ITA at the Asian Games Hangzhou during an in-competition anti-doping control performed on Oct 7, 2023. The athlete has been informed of the case. He has the right to request the analysis of the B-samples,” the ITA said.

The Philippines beat Jordan 70-60 in the men’s basketball final on Oct 6 with Brownlee pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Games ended on Sunday.

Separately, the ITA said that Jordan basketball player Sami Bzai had tested positive for a banned steroid. He also has the right to request the analysis of the B-samples. It takes the total number of known doping cases at the Games to 10.

Elsewhere, Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru has been banned for six years for committing two Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Thursday, saying there was “overwhelming evidence” against him.

The violations were possession of prohibited substances and the attempted use of a prohibited substance or method. He was also ordered to pay World Athletics US$3,000 (S$4,108) towards their expenses in the case.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this matter, given its particularly grievous nature, exposing the sinister collusion between athletes and other persons in deliberate plans to corrupt athletics at the highest level,” said Brett Clothier, head of the AIU, said in a statement.