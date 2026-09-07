Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala looks forward to Asian Games ‘fun’

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Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in action against Iva Jovic of the United States during their women’s singles third-round match at the 2026 US Open on Sept 5.

NEW YORK – Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala said she cannot wait to experience the “really fun environment” of the Asian Games after a battling defeat in the third round of the US Open.

The rising 21-year-old will be favourite to win women’s singles gold when the Games begin in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sept 19.

At the previous edition of the Games, in 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Eala went home with bronze medals in singles and mixed doubles.

Much has changed for Eala since. In August , she became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA singles crown and has reached a career-high world No. 18 ranking.

Her ground-breaking exploits have made her a superstar back home.

“I love playing and competing with the Philippines team,” Eala said after her agonising three-set loss to United States teenager Iva Jovic in New York on Sept 5.

Proud Filipina Eala has been a regular at the SEA Games, winning singles gold in 2025. She added: “I think it’s a really fun environment, and I love being with the team, especially this last SEA Games in December, I had such a great time.

“I think they are really memories that stick with me.”

China’s Zheng Qinwen won Asian Games singles gold in 2023 on home turf but will not defend her title.

Japan’s four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who like Olympic champion Zheng will be in action at the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing, will also miss the quadrennial event.

Eala will skip Beijing knowing that Asian Games gold will seal an automatic berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Eala is set to play at the Sept 21-27 Singapore Open, with the Asian Games women’s singles starting the same day that the Singapore event ends.

The WTA 500 tournament, which will be held at the OCBC Arena at The Kallang, boasts a deep field that includes French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova.

Indonesia’s Janice Tjen, who will face Eala in an exhibition at the Philippine Arena on Dec 8, is also in the 28-player singles draw for the hard-court tournament.

Eala will be looking for her second WTA 500 title in as many months after navigating a tough field to claim the Washington Open crown. AFP