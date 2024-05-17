PGA Championship play underway after delay, Scheffler arrives

The second round of the PGA Championship began after an 80-minute delay on Friday at the Valhalla Golf Club where Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was detained by police while trying to enter the course.

World number one Scheffler, who is five shots off the lead and has a 10:08 am ET (1408 GMT) tee time, was detained for an incident unrelated to a fatal accident near the course in Louisville, Kentucky, that resulted in the delay.

Scheffler was detained in handcuffs after a misunderstanding of traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer and into the club around 6:00 a.m. (1000 GMT), ESPN reported. He was later charged with assault of a police officer and other counts.

The ESPN TV broadcast showed a mug shot depicting an unsmiling Scheffler wearing a jail-issued orange jumpsuit. Scheffler has since been released and has arrived at Valhalla.

The early starters set out under light rain hoping to make ground on Xander Schauffele, whose nine-under-par 62 in the opening round tied the major championship record.

Olympic champion Schauffele, who finished the first round with a three-shot lead over Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard, will tee off at 2:38 p.m. ET.

Schauffele is appearing in his 28th career major this week and seeking a breakthrough win.

A day after a 10-minute delay for fog that quickly gave way to sunshine, Friday's forecast is for rain through the morning hours with a slight chance of thunderstorms. The rain will become more scattered through the afternoon.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, looking to capture his first major in a decade, is one of seven players sitting four shots off the lead and will head out at 3:00 p.m. ET two groups behind Schauffele.

Among those sitting five shots off the lead is defending champion Brooks Koepka, who will head out at 3:22 p.m. ET looking to inch closer to becoming the event's first repeat winner since he successfully defended his title in 2019.

Tiger Woods, whose putter abandoned him late during the first round with a pair of three-putt bogeys, opened with a one-over-par 72 and will likely have to improve if he hopes to make the cut.

The week marks the first event for Woods since last month's Masters where the injury-ravaged golfer earned a tournament-record 24th consecutive made cut and then finished last among those who played the weekend.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 2:49 p.m. ET. REUTERS