P&G, NTUC FairPrice donate $60,000 to support Special Olympians and their mums

SINGAPORE - It takes two hands to clap and Procter & Gamble (P&G) have teamed up with NTUC FairPrice to support the Special Olympics movement in Singapore.

The initiative, launched in 2012, saw both parties give a $60,000 cheque to Special Olympics Singapore on June 19 as part of its annual global "Thank You, Mom" campaign.

Some 350 mothers of Special Olympic athletes also received goodie bags containing various household and personal care items such as wet tissues, hand soap and laundry liquid.

P&G also organised a professional photo shoot that day for Special Olympians and their families as a mother's day gift.

Hanisah Rejo, mother of athlete Muhammad Danish, welcomed the generosity especially during a stressful time like the coronovirus pandemic.

She said: "I find that is very thoughtful of them because of this time of Covid, I think that is very useful for us... I really appreciate that."

Shankar Viswanathan, P&G vice-president for Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam also noted the hardships that Special Olympians and their families are going through during the pandemic.

He said: "This past year has not been an easy time for everyone, and we hope that our token of appreciation for them this year will highlight how the support and love of the family, (will) give our athletes the motivation, perseverance, and energy to overcome the odds."

Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive officer, FairPrice Group, added: "It is our honour to have been able to support such a meaningful campaign over the past years. Mothers are the foundation and heartbeat of each family. With many of their roles having greatly evolved in the past year with the impact of Covid-19, juggling work commitments and caregiving, we would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to them for the work they do."

This event also marks the ninth year in a row NTUC FairPrice and P&G have collaborated to support the mothers of Special Olympic athletes.