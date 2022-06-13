Peteca is ready to recoup the losses

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) YGRITTE looked like the winner before being caught by another useful sort last time. Super-fit, she can make a winning Poly debut from a plum gate.

(1) WULFSTON has also finished runner-up in his last two starts, but he came from off the pace. Hopefully, the sharper 1,000m would not catch him out. He has Gate 1.

The trainer's comments on newcomer and stablemate (3) OLVERSTON are quite positive and he could be one to follow.

(7) SEATTLEGREENLIGHT met a decent field on his Highveld debut. He may have made improvement during the three-month break.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) LADY CHOCOLAT and (3) BRIGHT STAR have valuable race experience. They should have every chance. Lady Chocolat may have gone a bit too fast early last time. She could give of her best over the longer trip on her Poly debut. Bright Star is bred for further but has drawn well.

(8) ENID'S GIRL is better than her last run and has run well on the Poly, so must be taken seriously.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(5) PETECA was a costly flop when second on his Poly debut. He was racing after a rest, so is expected to make good improvement.

(11) DUKE OF AFRICA ran on nicely to finish a neck behind Peteca in just his third start. He has scope to beat this field but has drawn even wider.

(8) LIKETHECLAPPERS showed something first-up but has been rested for quite some time.

(7) ACTION STATIONS is carrying a light weight and has shown on the Poly.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(9) ELUSIVE DREAM won well enough to suggest she has more to come. The longer trip should suit but she has a wide draw.

(8) DAMOVA has shown good pace on the Highveld and could enjoy the Polytrack.

(11) WEDDING BLISS is knocking on the door. She can make amends from her Poly debut second. However, she has drawn very wide.

(4) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS looks upset material.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(3) WITH PLEASURE made a fair Poly debut when not far off Poly specialist (4) GALABIER. He should have come and has drawn well. Galabier just failed to complete a hat-trick of wins. He should run another cracker in front.

(11) AL BUGATTI won his maiden in style and could challenge for the lead.

(2) STRAIGHT UP and (1) PAPA C have run well in stronger races and will enjoy a fast pace.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(8) MR MASTER STARTER has won two on the bounce since relocating. He will be out to maintain his unbeaten record on the Poly.

(3) PRICELESS RULER looks to have lost his way on the turf. Drawn well back on the synthetic, he could find best form. He has a 4kg apprentice claim.

(4) TREAD SWIFTLY got into it too late last time. He, too, is dangerous on the Poly.

(7) BORN TO PERFORM has dropped in the ratings and could suddenly pop up at decent odds.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) STAR ACT has lived up to her name and could be even better on the Poly. She has drawn well and could be the one to catch.

(8) AUNTY LIZZY impressed with her blistering speed last time, but has more to do.

(6) RIDE THE LIGHTNING could pick them up one by one as she should get a fast pace. She could still be under-rated.

(7) ANCIENT EPIC pulled off a coup for her connections with an easy win and may be on the up.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(10) DOUBLE DREAM came from the clouds to win on debut and could be anything. She could do the same on handicap debut.

Trainer Dennis Drier has a strong hand with (2) MAIDENS PRAYER and (3) DIAMOND GIRL. Maidens Prayer disappointed last time but has drawn well and can make amends. Diamond Girl impressed with powerful finishes and is looking to complete a hat-trick. Both are drawn than Double Dream.

(5) THERE SHE GOES is overdue and a 2.5kg apprentice claim could see her seal the deal.