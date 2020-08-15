Persisi and Our Boss SG ink deal

The Singapore Silat Federation (Persisi) has announced a 10-year deal with online convenience store Our Boss SG. Persisi CEO Sheik Alau'ddin (fourth from left) and Our Boss SG managing director Muhamed Rizal Rasudin (third from right) on Wednesday signed an MOU, which will benefit Persisi's younger silat exponents. It aims to raise $100,000 a year through the deal.

