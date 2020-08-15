The Singapore Silat Federation (Persisi) has announced a 10-year deal with online convenience store Our Boss SG. Persisi CEO Sheik Alau'ddin (fourth from left) and Our Boss SG managing director Muhamed Rizal Rasudin (third from right) on Wednesday signed an MOU, which will benefit Persisi's younger silat exponents. It aims to raise $100,000 a year through the deal.
Persisi and Our Boss SG ink deal
Published52 min ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2020, with the headline 'Persisi and Our Boss SG ink deal'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: