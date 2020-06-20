Perfect Match for a Group 3 success

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 Spicy Really has been relatively consistent. He is now at a low in Class 5. He could spark the necessary improvement to win. 10 Moneymore falls into a similar category. He's a good chance from the good gate. 4 Roman Odyssey is still in Class 5 and is stepping out off a winning mark again. 12 Whistle Up warrants respect, if he manages to find himself in the right spot.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

12 Dr Proactive is a much better horse than his record suggests. He can spring a surprise, if he can put his best foot forward from Gate 1. 14 Green Envy has every opportunity with the light weight and positive draw. 6 Voyage Star led and won well three starts ago. If he tries the same here, he rates as a leading player. 3 Winning Brew is drawn wide, but he clearly has enough ability to overcome this hindrance.

RACE 3 (1,400M) GROUP 3 PREMIER CUP HANDICAP

5 Perfect Match rates as the one to beat. He has only 113lb (51.3kg) on his back and a nice Gate 3. 1 Thanks Forever is the class horse in the race, on his runner-up efforts at Group1 level. 3 Jolly Banner is consistent and is a Group 3 winner already. He has claims but it's tough to see him challenging the above two. 2 Fat Turtle is a handy horse. He went close last start behind Thanks Forever at Group 3 level.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 Happy Victory has improved sharply for his new trainer, Tony Millard. He looks the one to beat. 5 Golden Link narrowly missed last start, by a neck. With Joao Moreira up, he can go one better. 1 Magic Supreme won well last start. He remains in Class 4 and can do it again with Alfred Chan's claim. 9 Jade Theatre can finish thereabouts. He should improve switching back to the turf.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 Sky Field couldn't have trialled any more impressively than he did. He clearly has the ability. 1 Yee Cheong Pegasus is consistent and is performing well this term. With even luck, his good fortune can continue. 9 Lucky Guy is drawn to get the right run as he attempts to end a three-year drought. 14 Adonis is a two-time winner already this term. He gets in lightly.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

1 Gala Night can pinch this with the right run in the lead from an inside gate. 10 Good Days has gone close on a number of occasions of late. He can score with a race run to suit. 6 Bullish Glory is searching for back-to-back course-and-distance scores. He remains in Class 4. 9 Exaltation is tough and shouldn't be too far away.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

4 So We Joy is so close to a breakthrough victory and it could very well come here. 13 Wonder Express won well two starts ago. He gets in light and will jump from Gate 2. 3 Enjoy Life is looking for back-to-back wins. He's in solid form with two runner-up efforts before that. 9 Super Winner is not without a chance, if he positions himself close to the speed early.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

2 Furore, the 2019 Hong Kong Derby winner, can outclass this bunch with the right run from a good draw. 4 More Than This is racing well but can be his own worst enemy at times. He has the ability to win this. 7 Helene Leadingstar is a course-and-distance winner already this term. He's in good form. 1 Southern Legend beat Beauty Generation two starts ago. He's classy but he has top-weight duties.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

12 Merrygowin wasn't too far away over this course and distance three starts ago. A similar run may see him get this. 11 Flying Sword rattled home last start for a close-up second. He'll be doing something similar. 2 Picken is a two-time winner this term and is capable of adding another. 3 Fantastic Show won four in a row, before finishing third last start. This is well within his grasp.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

5 High Rise Soldier closed impressively last start for a close-up second. He rates as a leading player. 4 The Rock grabbed third at his only career-start in January. If he's sound, he's in it. 3 Amazing Chocolate has bolted in twice from his last three outings, the latest by 51/4 lengths. 11 Le Terroir is a much better horse than his record suggests. He 's capable of figuring at the finish.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

8 Biz Power is lightly raced. He managed to close in impressively last time out for second. 10 Big Fortune gets in well with a handy 10lb claim from Jerry Chau. He's drawn to get the gun run. 5 Good Luck Friend is two wins from four starts and is looking to go back to back. 12 Eligere has the ability, but does need a lot to go his way. He bears close watching.

