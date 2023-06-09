Pep no long overthinking, but Inter Milan will make him think twice at least

LONDON – The wide acceptance is that the Champions League and a treble are headed to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, that Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium stages little but a coronation.

At least Guardiola, who wears worry on that lined forehead, a bag of nerves even when City are strolling to a regulation win, will be taking nothing for granted. His long, sleepless weeks of preparation for the biggest matches are legendary, and the Champions League has often provided the scene for his greatest triumphs, across his spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City.