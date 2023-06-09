On The Ball

Pep no long overthinking, but Inter Milan will make him think twice at least

John Brewin
Pep Guardiola (left) will be hoping to lead Manchester City fans to their first Champions League title, but Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi will have other ideas. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – The wide acceptance is that the Champions League and a treble are headed to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, that Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium stages little but a coronation. 

At least Guardiola, who wears worry on that lined forehead, a bag of nerves even when City are strolling to a regulation win, will be taking nothing for granted. His long, sleepless weeks of preparation for the biggest matches are legendary, and the Champions League has often provided the scene for his greatest triumphs, across his spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top