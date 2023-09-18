Pep Guardiola optimistic about Manchester City retaining Champions League title

LONDON – Manchester City’s bid to retain their Champions League title will be less difficult than their long endeavour to win Europe’s top club competition, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday.

City lifted their first Champions League crown with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June, bringing an end to years of disappointment and near misses in the competition.

Asked about City’s chances of retaining the title ahead of their Group G opener at home to Red Star Belgrade, Guardiola said: “It’ll be easier. The most difficult to win is the first one. It is incredible for us, but it is just one.”

However, Guardiola said his players should not feel at ease, adding: “Tomorrow is the first step. We will try and get the first three points. It’s important the players don’t feel relaxed. For our club to win the Champions League is incredible but in perspective, how many (clubs have) won one Champions League? A lot.

“We haven’t done anything special with just one, but we are incredibly proud.”

Guardiola said the injured trio of Jack Grealish, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic, who all missed City's 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, would still not be available on Tuesday.

“They are getting better, they are not for tomorrow. Look how we proved (ourselves) without them in the last games. Hopefully, they’ll be back soon because we need the competition,” Guardiola added.

City also won the Premier League and FA Cup to seal a treble last season but, despite that success, England right-back Kyle Walker said there was no shortage of motivation in the squad.

“It’s our job (to be motivated). We’re at a massive club for a reason,” he told reporters.

“It comes from within that you have to keep going and be motivated. The manager wants to win more, he doesn’t settle for second and we need to follow in his footsteps.

“What we’ve done is in the past now, it’s a new season. The manager drew a diagram and had us at the bottom of the mountain and we have to climb it again. Going again is what separates good teams from great teams.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are happy for the opportunity to scale the mountain again as they start their first Champions League game in 20 years when they face AC Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli insisted on Monday that his side have turned their attention to the Champions League after local derby humiliation at the weekend.

The seven-time European champions were hammered 5-1 by Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Saturday. It was a fifth defeat in as many Milan derbies in 2023, Inter racking up an aggregate score of 12-1 over those matches, which include last season’s Champions League semi-final.

“We had a lot of faith and positivity for the derby but it didn’t go well, there’s no point hiding it,” said Pioli.

“It was a big disappointment, but we have the Champions League and that is good as it’s the only way to switch. These defeats in the derby hurt... I’d give everything to change them but unfortunately they went how they went.”

REUTERS, AFP