Penaud out of France squad in sweeping changes for Six Nations, Dupont back

PARIS, Jan 21 - France coach Fabien Galthie has made sweeping changes to his plans for the Six Nations, leaving Damian Penaud, Gregory Alldritt and Gael Fickou out of his 42-man squad on Wednesday as Antoine Dupont returns from injury.

The omissions of Penaud, France’s all-time leading try-scorer, former captain Alldritt and centurion centre Fickou mark a major shake-up by Galthie ahead of the championship, signalling a clear shift in selection strategy.

Dupont’s return provides a boost for France after the scrumhalf missed the end of last year’s autumn programme through injury, with the Toulouse player expected to resume a central role in Galthie’s plans.

Dupont has been sidelined since early March after rupturing the cruciate ligaments in his right knee during France’s 42-27 win over Ireland in the 2025 Six Nations, an injury that required surgery and kept him out for more than eight months.

Flyhalf Roman Ntamack was also left out of the squad after picking up an unspecified injury with Toulouse this month.

France open their Six Nations campaign next month against Ireland at home as they aim to retain their title. REUTERS