Peaty sees room for improvement after winning British 100m breastroke title

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April 15 - Adam Peaty said he aims to keep improving after his win in the 100 metres breaststroke at the Aquatic Great Britain Swimming Championships, as he looks to compete in his fourth Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Peaty's effort of 58.97 seconds on Tuesday helped him finish ahead of world junior champion Filip Nowacki, who finished second in 59.39, and Max Morgan in 59.56.

"I didn't think I could get that result, so that’s now the marker, that’s the baseline, so how do we turn that into a low 57 again. For me, I’m a racer, and I just want to extract the best of myself,” the six-time Olympic medalist told reporters.

Peaty, whose time was the second-best of the season after Japanese swimmer Shin Ohashi's mark of 58.67, said he had expected to post a time over 59 seconds.

"I just said to myself, 'What have I got to lose'? And it was nothing, so why not give everything and risk it. And it worked out," he added.

"I'm still heavily invested in the sport. I train every single day, pretty much. I enjoy swimming, so I want as much time in the water as I can."

Peaty last year said he plans to add the 50 meter breaststroke to his Olympic programme.

He could become the oldest British swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal in 2028, when he will be 33. REUTERS