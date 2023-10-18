Pavard double helps France beat Scotland in friendly

LILLE – Defender Benjamin Pavard scored twice and Kylian Mbappe struck from the spot as France came from behind to beat Scotland 4-1 in a friendly in Lille on Tuesday.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes due to increased security measures after two Swedes were shot dead in an attack in Brussels on Monday before a Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden that was later abandoned.

Billy Gilmour gave Scotland a surprise lead in the 11th minute, sweeping sweetly into the far corner after a mistake by Eduardo Camavinga.

But France, who qualified for Euro 2024 last week like Scotland, hit back five minutes later as Pavard glanced home Antoine Griezmann’s corner at the near post.

Pavard then became the first France player to score two headed goals in the same game since Zinedine Zidane in the 1998 World Cup final, diving to nod in a cross from Mbappe after excellent work by the France captain.

“I felt like I could score tonight,” said Pavard, who left Bayern Munich to join Inter Milan in August.

“Someone told me ‘You’re going to score’ and I got two, so even better.”

Mbappe, whose brace in Friday’s 2-1 win in the Netherlands secured qualification, netted a third for the hosts with a penalty after Liam Cooper was punished for grabbing a fistful of Olivier Giroud’s shirt.

Kingsley Coman slammed in a fourth with 20 minutes to play after Griezmann stabbed against the crossbar from point-blank range.

While centre-backs William Saliba, Axel Disasi and Dayot Upamecano were unavailable due to injury, others have stepped up, including right-back Pavard, who was deployed at the heart of defence alongside Ibrahima Konate.

In last week’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands, left-back Lucas Hernandez also shone after moving to centre-back.

Speaking after the Lille match, Deschamps said he won’t complain about the selection “headaches” that his players are giving him.

“There are quite a few options (at centre-back). There is huge competition. I have always been given headaches. I won’t complain about that. They know that when they get game time, it is in their interest to perform well,” said Deschamps, whose men have six wins from six in Group B and are guaranteed to finish top.