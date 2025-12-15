Patel returns to New Zealand squad for third Windies test, Blundell back from injury

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 14 - New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel is in line to play his first test in over a ‍year ​after he was named in a ‍14-man squad for the third test against West Indies, while wicketkeeper ​Tom ​Blundell returned from a hamstring tear.

New Zealand lead the three-test series 1-0 after winning the second test ‍by nine wickets and coach Rob Walter believes 37-year-old ​Patel can further strengthen ⁠the hosts at Bay Oval, where the third test will be played from Thursday.

"Bay Oval, as we know, has typically taken ​more turn than other surfaces around New Zealand, and the fact he ‌turns the ball away ​from the right-hander is very appealing," Walter said in a statement shared by New Zealand Cricket.

Patel has played 21 tests since his international debut in 2018, taking 85 wickets.

Blundell, who missed the second test due to injury, ‍has recovered well, Walter added.

New Zealand squad:

Tom Latham (captain), ​Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, ​Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn ‌Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will Young REUTERS