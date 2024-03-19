Passion keeps NorthLight netball coach Liew Hin Joon going amid his cancer battle

SINGAPORE – Liew Hin Joon’s love affair with netball began unexpectedly nearly 50 years ago.

After voicing his unhappiness about the umpiring standards at a community competition in 1976, Liew was challenged to try his hand at officiating and he did, kickstarting a decades-long journey in the sport.

He got into coaching two years later, starting with companies before taking charge of schools.

Affectionately known as ‘Uncle Liew’, he is a familiar face in the local netball community having been a competition manager and volunteer at many tournaments, including the 2011 Netball World Championships in Singapore.

Even now at 75 and battling cancer, Liew remains involved in the netball scene. While he stopped umpiring after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2018, his love for the sport sees him coaching NorthLight School and Netball Singapore’s Net4all programme for beginners.

And Liew, who undergoes chemotherapy every fortnight to curb the spread of the disease, plans to keep going. He said: “Until I feel like I cannot then I will stop.”

His role at NorthLight – a specialised school for students who are less academically inclined – is one that Liew finds particularly meaningful.