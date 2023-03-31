Participants at Income Eco Run can choose preferred distance; e-certs given out in place of medals

SINGAPORE – Participants at the June 11 Income Eco Run will be able to choose their preferred distance, with seven exit points between 3km and 21.1km, while there will be wheelchair-friendly ramps at targeted routes.

Organisers Income Insurance will also donate $1 to the Singapore Environment Council (SEC) for every 1km clocked.

The 2023 edition, back after three years due to the pandemic, was launched on Thursday with the observation of the inaugural International Day of Zero Waste.

A greater focus will be placed on waste management. The event t-shirt is made from recycled materials and available as an opt-in purchase. Participants can choose to run in any orange t-shirt or t-shirts from past Income races.

A reusable hydration cup will be provided to reduce disposal of single-use paper cups while e-certificates instead of commemorative medals will be distributed. The running bib size will be reduced by at least 30 per cent to minimise material wastage.

Zero Waste SG has joined the Eco run as a green partner and will be working with Income Insurance and SEC.

Registration is at income.com.sg/ecorun. Early bird fees start from $35 for adults and $20 for children.