Parling completes Schmidt's stripped-back Wallabies staff

MELBOURNE - Former England lock Geoff Parling has returned to the Wallabies as an assistant coach, completing Joe Schmidt's tight roster of staff.

Parling, who played three tests for the British and Irish Lions, had a short stint as forwards coach under former Australia boss Dave Rennie in 2020.

A long-serving assistant coach at the Melbourne Rebels, Parling becomes the second of Rennie's former staff to rejoin the Wallabies, with veteran ACT Brumbies assistant Laurie Fisher appointed last month.

Rugby Australia said Parling was the final full-time addition to the Wallabies' slimmed-down coaching group which contrasts with the army of assistants under Eddie Jones during the disastrous group stage exit from the World Cup in France.

"Geoff has spent more than 20 years, playing and coaching in the professional game," New Zealander Schmidt said in a news release.

"His understanding of the lineout, along with his Super Rugby knowledge, and previous experience with the Wallabies will add value to our coaching group."

Parling will continue his Rebels role until the end of the current Super Rugby Pacific season before joining the Wallabies full-time in the leadup to July's two-test series against Wales and one-off clash against Georgia. REUTERS