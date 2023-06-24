Paris Olympics chief hails ‘crazy’ torch relay route

PARIS – Tony Estanguet, the chief organiser of the 2024 Paris Olympics, has said that the route of the torch relay unveiled on Friday was “crazy” and “unbelievable”.

From Mont Saint Michel to the French Caribbean to the Chateau de Versailles, the 80-day relay will be a French tourism chief’s dream.

“This is the culmination of an enormous team effort over the past year and a half,” said Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing champion, at the unveiling of the route.

“The route I find crazy, I find it unbelievable.”

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also said that it had not been “an easy moment for the (organising committee’s) teams, obviously”.

The torch will be lit in Olympia in Greece, then brought by boat to the southern French port of Marseille on May 8 and will pass through 400 towns before arriving in Paris on July 26 for the opening ceremony.

Mindful of the chaos surrounding the last time the torch relay took place in France in 2008 for the Beijing Summer Games – due to protests denouncing China’s treatment of Tibet – security will be tight.

“We know that certain groups and activists will try something,” a source close to the organisers told AFP.

“(Ecology activists) Extinction Rebellion or who knows what organisation are going to throw things on the torch, or block the route.”

Protestors may have more trouble disrupting the relay on the sea as it faces a second boat trip on a trimaran skippered by 2016-2017 Vendee Globe winner Armel Le Cleac’h.

The 46-year-old – nicknamed “The Jackal” – will captain a crew that will take the torch from Brest in Brittany on a week-long voyage to Guadeloupe and then on to Martinique.

“For me it is a moment of great pride, an honour and a huge responsibility,” Le Cleac’h said.

“We are making history in transporting the torch in a boat.”

On the French mainland it will be accompanied by a huge caravan – the Game sponsors taking advantage of the publicity – resembling that which follows the Tour de France cycling race.