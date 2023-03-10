Olympics: Paris Games chief defends ticket pricing after criticism

PARIS - The head of the Paris Olympics organising committee defended the ticketing system for the 2024 Games, calling the first phase of sales a “success” on Thursday despite complaints about high prices.

Around 3.25 million tickets have been sold over the last month, around a third of the total, but the release has been overshadowed by criticism of the costs.

“It’s been a success this first phase, even if we understand the criticism and the frustration of some people who were not satisfied,” Mr Tony Estanguet told reporters almost 500 days from the start of the Games.

He defended the strategy of offering a limited number of seats – one million – priced at €24 (S$34), with the majority in a middle category of around €100 or lower.

A poll published at the weekend found that around four out of five French people thought that tickets were too expensive.

Part of the problem in the first phase was that fans were obliged to buy tickets for at least three different sports, often putting the bill at €300 or more per person, or well over a thousand euros for a family of four.

The second phase, with sales starting from May 11, will enable buyers to take single tickets, including for some of the highlights including the opening ceremony and the athletics finals.

“This second phase will be an exceptional opportunity for people to buy experiences that will be probably once in a lifetime,” Mr Estanguet, a former French canoeing champion and triple Olympic gold medallist, added.

The prices for the hottest tickets are unlikely to mollify critics, however.

Athletics finals will start at €125 and stretch to €980. Beach volleyball finals will cost a minimum of €100, while the basketball finals range from €90 to €980.

Seventy thousand places will go on sale for the hugely ambitious opening ceremony which will see national sporting delegations sail down the river Seine in an open-air celebration in the heart of the City of Light.

“It will be expensive because it will be unique. It will be very spectacular in this iconic city,” Mr Estanguet said.