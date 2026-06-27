Paris Diamond League to go ahead with shorter event amid extreme heat alert

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June 26 - The Paris Diamond League will go ahead on Sunday with a reduced schedule and a delayed opening of the gates amid a heatwave affecting the region, the French Athletics Federation (FFA) said on Friday after reaching an agreement with the city's police prefecture.

The prefecture had earlier called for several outdoor events to be cancelled due to sweltering conditions in France, with the temperature climbing above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across much of the country.

The FFA said in a statement that they would adjust the competition schedule, hold only events involving professional athletes and provide extra drinking water stations, misting stations and shaded areas.

"All activities for athletics clubs and licensed members, as well as regional competitions, have been cancelled," the statement added.

"The safety of athletes, coaches, volunteers, officials, spectators and all staff involved remains our highest priority."

While the event will kick off at 1530 local time (1330 GMT), the gates at Stade Charlety will open 45 minutes later. Medical and emergency response services will also be reinforced. REUTERS