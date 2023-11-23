Paris 2024 to sell 400,000 tickets next week, 7.2 million already sold

PARIS - Some 400,000 tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics will go on sale at the end of the month, organisers said on Wednesday.

Paris 2024 is hoping to sell 10 million tickets for the July 26-Aug. 11 Summer Games and has already sold 7.2 million, chief operating officer Michael Aloisio said.

"I don't think any other organising committee had sold that many tickets so fast," Aloisio told reporters.

Paris 2024 has come under fire for the prices of some tickets but said on Wednesday that a third of the newly issued tickets would be "under 50 euros" across all disciplines apart from surfing.

Some 30,000 of the tickets available on Nov. 30 will be for athletics sessions with another 24,000 for tennis.

Tickets for the opening ceremony - a long barge parade on the Seine river - will cost 90-2,700 euros.

Organisers are also looking to sell 2.8 million tickets for the Paralympics and said they would give details on the progress at the end of the year.

"We're happy with the way it started," Aloisio said. "We need time for people to know who the athletes are and get into the groove." REUTERS

