Paris 2024 Olympics torch lit in ancient Olympia

A performer in the role of a Priestess, carries the flame during the Olympic Flame lighting ceremony on April 16, for the Paris 2024 Olympics. PHOTO: REUTERS
The torch for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was lit in ancient Olympia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 06:06 PM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 05:37 PM

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece - The torch for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was lit in ancient Olympia in a traditional ceremony on April 16, marking the final stretch of the seven-year preparations for the Games' start on July 26.

Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of high priestess, lit the torch using a backup flame instead of a parabolic mirror due to cloudy skies for the start of a relay in Greece and France. It will culminate with the lighting of the Olympic flame in the French capital at the opening ceremony. REUTERS

