Ukrainian Paralympics team to boycott opening ceremony due to Russian participation

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 19, 2026.

Ukraine's athletes will still take part in the Paralympics.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MILAN – Ukrainian competitors will boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony on March 6 in Verona, its committee said on Feb 20, due to the authorisation of some Russian and Belarusian athletes with their national flags.

The International Paralympic Committee’s allocation of 10 combined slots to Russian and Belarusian athletes has created a political storm over the upcoming Games given bitterness over the four-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, which has been excluded from much international competition due to the war, says it is wrong to mix sport and politics while targeting disabled athletes is offensive.

“The community of Ukrainian Paralympians and the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine are outraged by the cynical decision of the International Paralympic Committee to grant bipartite slots to russia and belarus (sic),” the Ukrainian committee said in a statement, announcing its boycott of the ceremony and demanding that its flag not be used there.

That stance follows the disqualification from the Winter Games of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for

wearing a helmet commemorating athletes killed

in the war.

IPC talks with Ukrainian Committee

Ukraine’s Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi has said

Ukrainian officials will boycott

the Paralympics

 from March 6 to 15 though the nation’s athletes will still take part.

An IPC spokesperson told Reuters it was in direct contact with Ukraine’s Paralympic Committee and the matter would be discussed internally.

Russia will have two spots in Para alpine skiing, two in cross-country skiing and two in snowboarding while Belarus was awarded four places, all in cross-country skiing.

“We draw attention to the fact that neither russia nor belarus (sic) went through the qualification process to obtain licences to participate in the Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina,” the Ukrainian statement added, denouncing the “horrific military aggression on the territory of Ukraine”.

In 2014, Ukraine sent only one athlete from a 23-person team to the Sochi Paralympics’ opening ceremony in protest against Russia’s seizure of the Crimean Peninsula. REUTERS

