Paralympics-Ukraine biathlete credits ChatGPT for silver win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics - Para Biathlon - Men's Individual Vision Impaired Victory Ceremony - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - March 08, 2026. Silver medallist Maksym Murashkovskyi of Ukraine and guide Vitaliy Trush celebrate on the podium during the men's individual vision impaired victory ceremony REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

March 10 - Ukraine’s Maksym Murashkovskyi credited artificial intelligence for helping him win a silver medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics, calling ChatGPT a “revolutionary technology” after finishing runner‑up in Sunday’s biathlon event.

Murashkovskyi, a 2023 world championships bronze medallist, was edged out by China’s Dang Hesong and narrowly missed the gold.

“For the past six months, I have been training with ChatGPT,” Murashkovskyi, 25, told reporters.

“It was not only tactics. It was half of my training plan, motivation, et cetera. So it was a huge volume of all of my training.

“I used it as a psychologist, coach and, sometimes, as a doctor.”

He added that AI could eventually replace some of the work provided by human coaches.

“Not completely for five to 10 years. But part of it, definitely,” he said. “I believe in it, it is a revolutionary technology.”

Ukraine have won 10 medals at this year’s Paralympics so far. REUTERS