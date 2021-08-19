Paralympics: Team Singapore's athletes off to battle at Tokyo Games

SINGAPORE - Games fever is setting in soon with Singapore's para-athletes Gemma Rose Foo (equestrian), Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli (powerlifting), Toh Wei Soong, Yip Pin Xiu and Sophie Soon (swimming), and Maximillian Tan (equestrian) departing for the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday (Aug 19).

They will join para-cyclist Steve Tee and his athlete competition partner Ang Kee Meng, who arrived in Tokyo via London on Wednesday, while equestrienne Laurentia Tan will fly in on Thursday.

Two remaining athletes, archer Nur Syahidah Alim and flag bearer Muhammad Diroy Noordin (athletics) are due to arrive on Sunday.

Singapore's 10-strong contingent will compete across six sports at the Tokyo Paralympics, which starts next Tuesday and ends on Sept 5. The Republic's largest team comprised 13 para-athletes from six sports at Rio 2016.