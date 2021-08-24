Paralympics: Supporters, family gather to cheer Singapore on at opening ceremony

SINGAPORE - Close to 50 family members, friends and supporters of Team Singapore's Paralympians gathered at Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure on Tuesday (Aug 24) to catch the athletes at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony.

One supporter in attendance was Damien Ler, 42, who is keen to catch the swimmers and equestrian athletes in action at the competition, which ends on Sept 5.

He said: "It has been five years since these athletes began preparing for the Games, I can't wait to see how far they will go this time."

Grace Chan and Xanthe Lim, both 24, were at the screening, which was organised by Reddentes Sports, the official media rights partner within Asia for the Games.

Chan said: "We are here to show our support for Sophie Soon (swimmer) and also the equestrians Laurentia (Tan), Gemma (Rose Foo) and Maximillian (Tan).

"We are so proud of them and would like to wish them all the best, to have fun and enjoy the experience."

Earlier in the day, the team also received a boost from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who posted a note of encouragement on Facebook in support of Singapore's contingent of 10 athletes in Tokyo.