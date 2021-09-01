Paralympics: S'pore's Sophie Soon 4th in SB12 100m breaststroke final

SINGAPORE - Singapore swimmer Sophie Soon marked the end of her Paralympics debut with a fourth-place finish in the women's SB12 100m breaststroke final on Wednesday (Sept 1).
The 24-year-old touched home in 1min 29.52sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to finish behind bronze medallist Yaryna Matlo (1:20.31) from Ukraine.
Brazilian Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago won the event in a Paralympic Games record of 1:14.89, with the Russian Paralympic Committee's Daria Lukianenko taking silver in 1:17.55.
This was Soon's second event at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Last week, she finished 18th out of 18 swimmers in the women's S13 100m butterfly heats.