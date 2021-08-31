Paralympics: S'pore cyclist Steve Tee fails to complete road time trial due to broken chainring

SINGAPORE - National tandem cyclist Steve Tee and his pilot Ang Kee Meng's last event at the Tokyo Paralympics was marred by a broken chainring that left them unable to finish the men's B time trial (road) event on Tuesday (Aug 31).

Britons Stephen Bate and Adam Duggleby also did not finish the race at the Fuji International Speedway.

The event was won by French cyclist Alexandre and his pilot Corentin Ermenault in 41min 54.02sec, with the Netherlands' Vincent ter Schure and Timo Fransen took silver in 42:00.77. Spaniards Christian Venge Balboa and Noel Martin Infante were third in 42:52.12.

Earlier in their Tokyo Games campaign, Tee, who is visually impaired, and Ang had achieved two personal bests at the Izu Velodrome in the men's B 4,000m individual pursuit and men's B 1,000m time trial events.

They finished ninth out of 14 pairs in the men's B 4,000m individual pursuit and eighth of 10 in the men's B 1,000m time trial.