Paralympics: Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is fastest qualifier in 100m backstroke (S2)

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu kicked off the Republic's Tokyo Paralympics campaign with a season best in the 100m backstroke (S2) on Wednesday (Aug 25).

She clocked 2min 14.46sec to win her heat, qualifying fastest for the final later on Wednesday (4.40pm Sgp time) and bettering her previous season best of 2:16.34 set at the Haw Par National Youth Swimming Championship in March.

China's Feng Yazhu was second in 2:32.44 while Japan's Miyuki Yamada was third overall with a time of 2:34.35.

Yip, 29, is the defending champion in the event, winning in a world record time of 2:07.09 at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

She is also pencilled in for the 50m backstroke (S2) on Sept 2, in which she also holds the world record

Meanwhile, Sophie Soon made her Paralympic debut in the 100m butterfly (S13) on Wednesday, clocking 1:28.61 in the heats.

She finished last of 18 swimmers overall and did not qualify for the final.

Italian Carlotta Gili placed first overall with a time of 1:04.16, followed by Daria Pikalova of the Russian Paralympic Committee (1:06.20) and Uzbekistan's Shokhsanamkhon Toshpulatova (1:06.24).