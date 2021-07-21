Paralympics: Singapore secures broadcast deal to televise Tokyo Games

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can look forward to catching the country's para-athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics live across multiple platforms from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

Reddentes Sports, appointed media rights partner for the Games within Asia by the International Paralympic Committee in 2019, announced a broadcast deal with Mediacorp on Monday (July 19).

Both the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as daily highlights and coverage of Team Singapore events - when available - can be accessed for free on Mediacorp's meWATCH and Channel 5.

Reddentes, with the support of Singapore Pools, will also be producing a series of short films showcasing the journey of the Republic's para-athletes. It will be available from early August.

Reddentes' managing director Yip Ren Kai, a former national water polo player, said: "It is important that they receive recognition and support on the global stage as they proudly represent our nation at the elite level.

"Being a local boy and having competed previously at major games, this partnership is especially close to the heart knowing that family and friends of our para-athletes will be able to watch them compete and bring glory to our nation."

Teo-Koh Sock Miang, chairperson of the Singapore National Paralympic Council, was thankful for the support: "The live coverage will allow Singaporeans to witness their strength and grit while competing at the Games, and hopefully inspire the next generation of para-athletes.

"It is also heartening to see more local companies coming forward to support our mission to use the power of sport to change our society's perceptions of persons with disabilities, and to promote a more diverse and inclusive community in Singapore."