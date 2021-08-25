Paralympics: Singapore cyclist Steve Tee sets personal best on Tokyo Games debut

SINGAPORE - Cyclist Steve Tee made his Paralympic debut in style, setting a personal best of 4min 40.453sec in the men's B 4,000m individual pursuit on Wednesday (Aug 25).

In the third heat, Tee and his pilot Ang Kee Meng beat Hungary's Robert Ocelka and pilot Gergely Nagy who clocked 4:42.401.

In tandem para-cycling, a visually-impaired athlete, called the stoker, is paired with a sighted counterpart, or the pilot.

The result meant Tee has achieved his goal of improving his previous fastest time of 4:47.414 set at the 8th Para Asian Track Championships 2019 in Jakarta.

But that was not enough as Tee finished ninth of 14 pairs. Only the four fastest advanced to the next stage.

Tristan Bangma and pilot Patrick Bos of the Netherlands won the heats in a world record time of 3:59.470. They will meet British defending champion Stephen Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby (4:02.497) for the gold medal.

Poland's Marcin Polak and Michal Ladosz (4:05.042 ) will go up against France's Alexandre Lloveras and Corentin Ermenault (4:05.263) in the bronze medal race.

Tee and Ang will be in action in the men's B 1,000m time trial and men's B time trial (road cycling) on Saturday and next Tuesday respectively.