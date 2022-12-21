Paralympics: S’pore firm Reddentes gets broadcast rights for 2024 Paris Games

SINGAPORE – Reddentes Sports has secured broadcast rights for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games to 13 countries in Asia, including Singapore, the company announced on Wednesday,

The Singapore-based sports media agency was confirmed as the rights holders in eight markets – Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – and the exclusive distributor of broadcast rights for another five countries. They are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Mongolia and Pakistan.

Yip Ren Kai, managing director of Reddentes Sports said: “We are very proud to be able to grow the global audience for Paralympics once again. Tokyo 2020 was a great start and to see the interest double by our broadcast partners in Asia is a testament to the Paralympic Movement.”

Reddentes had also secured the rights for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo and over 3,000 hours of live coverage was broadcast in seven territories, with the event shown on Mediacorp’c channels in Singapore.

Six more countries will be part of the broadcast deal for the 2024 Games and Reddentes Sports said it work with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to enhance the level of coverage in these territories.

At the last Games, the agency, with the support of Singapore Pools, produced a series of short films showcasing the goals and aspirations of Team Singapore’s para-athletes. The agency plans to do this across the region, with more details to be revealed later.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024 said, “We are delighted that the Reddentes Sports agency has come on board to help tell the stories of Paris 2024.

“At Paris 2024, we want to give Paralympic athletes every chance to shine. Broadening the reach of the Paralympic Games and empowering para-athletes will help to increase their visibility and change perceptions about disability; and broadcasters are key to this.”