Paralympics: PM Lee sends well wishes to Team Singapore

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent a message of encouragement to Singapore's para-athletes as they get set to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics, which open on Tuesday night (Aug 24).

Noting their sacrifice and hard work "to make it to this pinnacle event for sports", he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning: "Not only have they trained relentlessly, but they have spent their lives overcoming peoples' expectations of the differently-abled. Now, they will represent Singapore at the Paralympics.

"Some, like Nur Syahidah (Archery)... have already proven themselves on the world stage. Others, like Steve Tee (Tandem Cycling), are making their Paralympics debut. Steve is also one of my residents in Ang Mo Kio GRC!

"Whatever the results may be, I know you'll all make us all proud. Let's go, Team Singapore!"

Ten athletes from archery, athletics, cycling, equestrian, powerlifting and swimming will be representing the Republic at the Games, which end on Sept 5.

In a Facebook post on July 13, Mr Lee shared that he had had a chat with the Olympics and Paralympics-bound Singapore athletes virtually. He also urged the nation to rally behind Team Singapore.