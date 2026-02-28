Paralympics-More nations skip Milano Cortina opening ceremony as boycott grows

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Previews - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - January 26, 2026 General view of the Olympic rings and the Paralympics Agitos logo ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 27 - A week before the Paralympics open in Verona, a growing list of countries plans to skip the ceremony in protest at the inclusion of Russian athletes under their own flag, an escalating boycott that threatens to overshadow the start of the Games.

The International Paralympic Committee has allocated 10 combined slots to Russian and Belarusian athletes allowing them to compete at the Milano Cortina Paralympics under their flags and with their national anthems.

The IPC decision, taken in September 2025, has triggered a political storm against the backdrop of Russia’s four‑year invasion of Ukraine.

Following Ukraine's decision to boycott the ceremony last week, Finland has confirmed that it will also not be attending, IPC Chief Brand and Communications Officer Craig Spence said on Friday.

The Czech Republic told the IPC in December that it did not plan to attend because of competition schedules, but later changed its position, saying it now intends to boycott the event.

Through the media, Latvia, Poland and the Netherlands have also said they will boycott.

Canada and Britain will not attend the ceremony because their athletes are due to compete in Alpine skiing the following day in Cortina, a ski resort about 250 km from Verona, Spence said.

“The IPC is not aware of any other nations choosing not to participate or to boycott the ceremony,” he added.

The Milano Cortina Paralympics will run from March 6 to March 15.

"WE WANT ALL OF THEM TO HAVE STRONG VISIBILITY"

Many National Paralympic Committees - mainly from Europe, including hosts Italy - have disagreed with the IPC decision, arguing that Russian and Belarusian athletes should compete as neutrals, as they did at the Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games earlier this month.

Spence said that for athletes who do not attend in person, Games organisers would film content that will be shown during the ceremony.

"We want all of them to have strong visibility in the opening ceremony," he added.

The IPC expects a record number of athletes at the Games — more than 600 from over 50 countries — with final confirmation due next week.

Italy will send a delegation of around 20 to 25 athletes to the opening ceremony, composed mainly of its para ice hockey team.

Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first “spread‑out” Paralympic Winter Games, with athletes competing across three clusters - Milan, Val di Fiemme and Cortina.

Due to the geographic distribution fewer athletes will attend the opening ceremony, especially those competing the next day, but all national flags will be carried and displayed.

“We encouraged each NPC to select two athletes and two officials to attend the ceremony and represent their country and teammates in person in the Athlete Parade," Spence said.

"To ensure consistency and fairness of representation for each delegation, each NPC’s national flag will be carried by a volunteer,” he added. REUTERS