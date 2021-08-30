Paralympics: Equestrienne Laurentia Tan 5th in individual freestyle test - Grade I

Laurentia Tan and her horse Banestro in the the individual freestyle test - Grade I at the Tokyo Paralympics on Aug 30, 2021.
SINGAPORE - Equestrienne Laurentia Tan wrapped up her Tokyo Paralympics campaign with a fifth-place finish in the individual freestyle test - Grade I on Monday (Aug 30).

The four-time Paralympic medallist, who has cerebral palsy and profound deafness, and her horse Banestro scored 75.060 points at the Tokyo Equestrian Park.

American Roxanne Trunnell claimed gold with a score of 86.927, while Latvia's Rihards Snikus (82.087) and Italy's Sara Morganti (81.100) took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Tan, 42, had secured a place in Monday's event after achieving a top-eight finish in the dressage individual test - Grade I last Friday.

In the dressage team test to music event over the weekend, Tan and compatriots Gemma Foo and Maximillian Tan came in 14th of 15 teams.

