Paralympic champ Yip Pin Xiu is inaugural recipient of the President's Award for Inspiring Achievement

SINGAPORE - The inaugural President's Award for Inspiring Achievement was presented to Paralympic swimming champion Yip Pin Xiu at the Istana on Friday (Feb 11).

In her speech unveiling the award, President Halimah Yacob described the award as one that honours and celebrates Singaporeans who have demonstrated courage and persistence to overcome personal adversity, excelled in their respective fields and whose contributions have made a significant impact on society.

She said: "It celebrates individuals whose contributions span domains and extend beyond their respective fields. Recipients of the award embody the best qualities of what it means to be Singaporean - resilience, a pioneering can-do spirit, a strong sense of service - and they are truly role models for current and future generations."

Madam Halimah then outlined why Yip, 30, was chosen, pointing to her five Paralympic gold medals, which make her Singapore's most decorated athlete and demonstrate how one can overcome odds to reach the top in their field.

Yip last year brought joy to the nation by retaining her S2 50m and 100m backstroke titles at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, taking her total tally of Paralympic medals to six (five golds, one silver).

Madam Halimah said: "Her passion, resilience and determination have shown the world that Singapore can punch above our weight. Her contributions have inspired Singaporeans, bringing us together to cheer her on and celebrate her successes."

She also highlighted Yip's contributions outside sport, such as serving as a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2018 to 2020, chairperson of the Singapore National Paralympic Council Athletes' Commission from 2015 to 2018 and vice-chairperson of the Purple Parade Working Committee.

Yip is also a member of the National Youth Council and Sport Singapore's Safe Sport Task Force, and was recently appointed to the World Anti-Doping Agency's Athlete Committee alongside international athletes to serve as an ambassador for anti-doping and clean sports.

Madam Halimah said: "During her tenure (as an NMP), Pin Xiu used her voice in Parliament to champion greater inclusivity in sports and raise awareness around the issue of sexual violence and harassment.

"Her passionate calls for action have not only sparked much needed conversation about these matters, but also challenged society to play their part towards a common good.

"Pin Xiu's involvement in these causes is a testament to her heart for service and her conviction to use her influence as a force for good. She reminds us of our collective contributions as we build our nation and a better future for all."

Madam Halimah said that with Yip's achievements, contributions and tenacity, it was only fitting that she was the first recipient of the award.

The President added: "It is my hope that Pin Xiu's story and successes will serve as an inspiration to Singaporeans from all walks of life, and pave the way for many to come after her."

Yip was honoured to receive the award and thanked Madam Halimah and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was also in attendance, for their support and recognition.

She said: "I hope this award shows that it is not just about making big achievements in life, but it also about being consistent in doing the smaller, easier tasks to get to where you want to be eventually."

She has just resumed training and is working towards the Paris 2024 Paralympics, hoping to be able to travel for competitions and training camps in the next two years.

Yip added: "I've been doing this for many years. What keeps me going is knowing that I can make a difference and wanting to be the best version of myself.

"I felt that sport has played a very big role in my life. It has truly shaped me into the way I am and given me the values that I need in life. I hope to be able to impart that to more people."

The trophy was also designed and hand-crafted by local sculptor Victor Tan, who is visually-impaired and has worked on numerous commissions locally and abroad, said Madam Halimah.

She added: "The trophy depicts a human figure crossing the finishing line in a burst of energy. It aptly and powerfully conveys a sense of fortitude and dynamism embodied by both Pin Xiu and Victor, and represents the qualities that we hope to recognise through this award."

Addressing Yip to congratulate her, the President added: "You occupy a special place in the hearts and minds of Singaporeans, and I thank you for being a shining example and a source of inspiration to all of us.

"Pin Xiu will pave the way for future recipients of this award. I invite fellow Singaporeans to nominate outstanding individuals who have inspired them and have made significant impact through their work.

"May we all be inspired by Pin Xiu to strive for excellence and to play our part - whoever and wherever we are - to make a difference in the lives of our friends, family, and fellow Singaporeans."