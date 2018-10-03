Para swimming: Singapore will host a leg of the World Series for the first time in 2019

SINGAPORE - The Republic will host a leg of the World Para Swimming Series for the first time in 2019, with the competition set to be the largest to date, taking place in eight countries across four continents.

World Para Swimming, the international governing body for para swimming, announced on Monday (Oct 1) that Singapore will be one of three countries making its debut as a World Series host next year. The other two first-time hosts are Australia and the Netherlands.

The third edition of the competition will start in Melbourne in February. Singapore will host the sixth leg of the series from May 10-12. The other hosts are Indianapolis (US), Glasgow (Britain), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Lignano Sabbiadoro (Italy) and Berlin (Germany).

Said World Para Swimming manager Tracy Glassford in a statement: "The World Series was created to bring multiple opportunities to swimmers around the world, with a regular competition calendar for the elite athletes and, at the same time, a stage for young swimmers. World Para Swimming is pleased to announce that next year's World Series will be the biggest ever."

All athletes' results at each World Series edition are calculated using a standardised World Para Swimming points system via an online virtual competition platform.

The 2018 edition saw more than 1,000 swimmers from 72 countries competing.