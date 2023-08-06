Para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins second world championship gold

Yip Pin Xiu, pictured at the Citi Para Swimming World Series Singapore, has won her second gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships. ST FILE PHOTO
Melvyn Teoh
Updated
29 min ago
Published
29 min ago

Two days after her triumph in the women’s 100m backstroke S2, Yip Pin Xiu bagged her second gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships on Friday.

The 31-year-old retained her women’s 50m backstroke S2 title to take her total tally of world titles to seven.

She clocked 1minute 4.10seconds to finish ahead of Italy’s Angela Procida (1:10.86) and Mexico’s Fabiola Ramirez Martinez (1:12.08) at the Manchester Aquatic Centre.

On Wednesday the five-gold Paralympic champion won the women’s 100m backstroke S2 for the third consecutive time. She touched home ahead of familiar foes Procida and Martinez for her first gold of the 2023 meet.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top