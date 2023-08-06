Para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins second world championship gold

Two days after her triumph in the women’s 100m backstroke S2, Yip Pin Xiu bagged her second gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships on Friday.

The 31-year-old retained her women’s 50m backstroke S2 title to take her total tally of world titles to seven.

She clocked 1minute 4.10seconds to finish ahead of Italy’s Angela Procida (1:10.86) and Mexico’s Fabiola Ramirez Martinez (1:12.08) at the Manchester Aquatic Centre.

On Wednesday the five-gold Paralympic champion won the women’s 100m backstroke S2 for the third consecutive time. She touched home ahead of familiar foes Procida and Martinez for her first gold of the 2023 meet.