Para-sports: Teo-Koh Sock Miang re-elected as Singapore Disability Sports Council president

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) will continue to be led by Teo-Koh Sock Miang after she was re-elected as president at the association's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Teo-Koh, who was SDSC chief from 2014 to 2016 before she was re-elected again in 2020, will serve another term from 2022 to 2026.

"I am humbled to be elected for a second consecutive term, and given an opportunity to continue advocating for our para-athletes and Singapore's para sport vision," said Teo-Koh, who is also president of the Singapore National Paralympic Council and Singapore Special Olympics.

"I am delighted with the composition of our new board, which gives us a strong alliance of social service agencies, para sports organisations and professionals. This alliance stands behind SDSC with a shared goal to transform the lives of persons with disabilities through sport.

"The newly elected board is committed to continue developing SDSC's programmes, initiatives, resources and partnerships to achieve SDSC's vision and mission."

Among the new faces on SDSC's board are Gary Chong, ING Bank NV managing director, who was elected honorary treasurer, and new assistant treasurer Koh-Lim Ai Lay, principal of the Cerebal Palsy Alliance of Singapore.

The SDSC board

President: Teo-Koh Sock Miang

Vice-president: Angeline Peh

Honorary secretary: Suzana Soo

Honorary treasurer: Gary Chong

Honorary assistant treasurer: Koh-Lim Ai Lay

Members: Anthony Fok, James Chia, Florence Khemlani, Selina Foong, Yip Pin Xiu

Co-opted members: Patrick Wong, Leonard Lim