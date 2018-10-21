Para sports: Singapore Disability Sports Council receives $100,000 in funding from Micron Foundation

SINGAPORE - Singapore's para sports fraternity has received another boost with the Micron Foundation renewing its partnership with the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) to the tune $100,000.

The programme, called Live The Dream, is now into its third year and the money will be channelled into badminton, shooting and wheelchair rugby. There is also an education campaign that aims to tell a series of extraordinary stories about Singapore's disability sports scene.

This year, the sponsorship will kick off with the annual Singapore 4's International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament which ends on Sunday (Oct 21). Held at the Canadian International School, it attracted teams from Malaysia, Indonesia and the United States.

In a press release, the SDSC expressed delight that the Micron Foundation is a sponsor for the wheelchair rugby team. The money helps to fund the team's overseas competitions and defrays the hefty cost of the sports wheelchairs that cost around $2,000 each and require a monthly maintenance estimated at about $300.

It also noted that the funding from the programme went a long way in helping SDSC to defray the costs of coaching and to make available international competition opportunities for about 130 para athletes over six sports (athletics, badminton, CP football, lawn bowls, table tennis and tenpin bowling).

This not only sustained various training programmes but also contributed to the largest medal haul for Singapore at an away Games last year at the Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Micron also funded and launched the inaugural Micron Singapore World Para Bowling Tour Series earlier this year, which saw over 50 para bowlers from eight countries in Singapore for a four-day multi-event competition.

Para bowler Mohd Ismail Hussain said: "I'm thankful to have this competition on home ground. The strong show of support motivated us in preparing for the upcoming Asian Para Games 2018, and hopefully bring more interests from the community to enjoy the sport."