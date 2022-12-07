Para sports: Deaflympics medallists Yokoyama, Quek awarded $12,000

SINGAPORE – Para bowlers Adelia Naomi Yokoyama and Kimberly Quek have received $9,000 and $3,000 respectively for their achievements at the 24th Deaflympics, courtesy of sponsor UOL Group Limited (UOL).

Competing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October, Yokoyama won gold in the women’s singles and bronze in the all-events. The pair also clinched silver in the women’s doubles.

Twenty per cent of their prize money will go to the Deaf Sports Association Singapore to help fund future training and development programmes.

The awards were presented to the athletes on Tuesday by UOL group chief executive Liam Wee Sin.

Quek, 22, said: “I am thankful to be recognised for the hard work I put in. It keeps me motivated to strive for excellence. All sporting journeys are challenging, but they are memorable at the same time.”

Loh Eng Meng, president of the Deaf Sports Association Singapore thanked UOL for their support.

He added: “There is no doubt that the deaf community would want to embark on any opportunities provided, (with) sports being one of them. Deaf Sports Association Singapore is here to provide the programmes for sports training and development.

“With contributions and sponsorships from inclusion champions, the deaf athletes can keep on believing, scaling new heights and achievements.”

Held every four years, the Deaflympics are an elite-level, multi-sport event sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Unlike the athletes in other IOC-sanctioned events such as the Paralympics, those competing in the Deaflympics cannot be guided by sounds (such as starting pistols, bullhorn commands or referee whistles).

The 2021 edition was held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, from May 1 to 15 after a five-month postponement owing to the pandemic, with the bowling tournament hosted in Selangor from Oct 20 to 30.