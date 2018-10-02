Para-sports: Archer Syahidah Alim first Singaporean to run for Asian Paralympic Committee athletes' panel

SINGAPORE - Para-archer Syahidah Alim is running for a spot on the Asian Paralympic Committee's (APC) Athletes' Committee, the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) announced on Tuesday (Oct 2) .

The 33-year-old is the first Singaporean to do so and is the only South-east Asian among the seven candidates.

Voting opens on Thursday and closes on Oct 11, with five of the seven athletes to be elected. The votes will be cast by the 2,800 athletes from 42 teams competing at the Asian Para Games (Oct 6-13) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"I am honoured to be named the candidate for Singapore. I hope that being in the committee will enable me to provide visible representation for my fellow athletes," said the 2016 Paralympian, who is part of Singapore's 44-strong contingent for the Games.

" My experience working at Sport Singapore and as a Team Singapore athlete will contribute to the mission of the committee - to be the voice of Asian athletes and promote sport integration and inclusiveness in Asia."

The other six candidates are Lee Jeong-min (South Korea), Junichi Kawai (Japan), Mohamad Mohamad (Syria), Siamand Rahman (Iran), Siham Masoud Muhail Alrasheedy (UAE) and Wang Yanzhang (China). The first three are incumbents.

Syahidah was also elected as the chairman of the second Singapore Para Athletes Commission last month, succeeding fellow Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu in the position.

The six-person panel serves as the liaison between local para-athletes and the SDSC and Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC). Its other members are Kalai Vanen (vice-chairman), Jeremiah Tan (honorary secretary), Alvina Yeo, Mu Yuguang and Ismail Hussain (members). All will serve two-year terms.

"We'd like to work towards eventually elevating the status of para-athletes to be on a par with our able-bodied counterparts," said powerlifter Kalai.

"To achieve this, we hope to find ways to improve the athletes' competitive attitude and help address any factors that hinder them."