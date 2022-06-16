Para sport: Singapore's Sophie Soon bags a silver at World Para Swimming C'ships

SINGAPORE - Sophie Soon bagged a second medal for Singapore at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships on Wednesday (June 15) when she came in second in the women's 100m breaststroke SB12 event.

Her time of 1min 25.89sec in Madeira, Portugal is an Asian record. The previous mark of 1:26.18 was set by China's Cong Rui in 2004.

The 25-year-old, who made her Paralympic debut in Tokyo last year, finished behind Brazil's three-gold Paralympic gold medallist Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago (1:14.91), with South Africa's Cornelle Leach taking the bronze in 1:28.60.

Yip Pin Xiu had claimed the Republic's first medal of the meet on Tuesday as she retained the women's 100m backstroke S2 world title.

Soon's younger brother Colin narrowly missed out on a medal in men's 100m breaststroke SB12 event after finishing fourth in 1:14.08, behind bronze medallist Andrey Afanasyev (1:13.65) from Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan's Vali Israfilov won the event in 1:05.66, with Ukraine's Oleksii Fedyna second in 1:07.92.