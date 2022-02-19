Para Games now in Surakarta

The 2022 Asean Para Games (APG) will now be hosted by Surakarta in Indonesia, the Asean Para Sports Federation (APSF) announced on Thursday.

The biennial event was cancelled due to the pandemic in early 2020 (when the Philippines was due to host it) and last December's edition in Vietnam will now take place from July 23 to 30.

The news was welcomed by some of Singapore's para athletes as the event was last staged in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.

Powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli, who made her competitive debut in Kuala Lumpur before joining the world's top para athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, said: "Knowing that there will be a competition for the larger pool of para athletes brings me great joy...

"With the confirmed dates now, I have a clearer timeline to work with."

The proposed sports for the Games include archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, Cerebral Palsy football, chess, goalball, judo, powerlifting, table tennis, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball.

However, the new dates might pose a challenge for some of the Republic's athletes as they clash with the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where para sports such as swimming and powerlifting will feature.

Based on the events in England, the athletes likely be affected are Aini and swimmer Toh Wei Soong.

Aini said: "Scheduling plays a big part in this and right now, we just have to wait and see.

"I'll work closely with my coach and the Singapore Disability Sports Council to see which course to take based on my performance pathway outline.

"But whichever course I take, I will put in 100 per cent and do Singapore proud."