Pandya docked match fees as Mumbai woes persist

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May 21 - Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined 10% of his match fee and docked one demerit point for breaching the IPL’s code of conduct, the league said on Thursday, after his side suffered a four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

• The league said Pandya's breach related to the "abuse of cricket equipment" during the 10th over of the game on Wednesday at Eden Gardens, where he knocked the bails off the stumps with force while walking back to his run-up.

• The 32-year-old all-rounder admitted to the offence of breaching Article 2.2 of IPL's code of conduct and agreed to the penalty handed down by the match referee.

• Kolkata kept their playoff hopes alive by moving up to sixth on the points table, with Mumbai languishing in ninth.

• Five-time champions Mumbai have endured a wretched season after being ruled out of playoff contention with just four wins from 13 matches. REUTERS