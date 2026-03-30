Palace Prince should hold court this time

Race 1 (1,200m)

Trainer Sean Tarry could start the day off nicely with (11) VIKING LASS who turned in a fair effort on debut. She ran on well to finish second and has improvement to come.

(3) ELUSIVE DRAGON looks a distinct threat. She made good improvement on her second outing to finish second and if not in need of even further, she could take it to the wire.

She finished well ahead of the well-backed (10) STAR MAGNOLIA, but the latter has scope to improve.

(7) Platinum Shay finished seventh last time over a slightly shorter trip. Still worth to keep an eye on her.

Race 2 (1,200m)

It could get close between (7) KUDIKARAN and (12) SHERLOCK HOLMES, but there are also first-timers in the hunt. The former, who showed promise on debut when meeting a high-class individual or two, is a gelded son of The United States. He will go ground in time but must be in with a chance. Sherlock Holmes was outpaced by a fair sort very late last time. He could show the strength of that form but needs to behave at the start.

Malmoos gelding (9) LIFE IN COLOUR and Erik The Red colt (3) CAPTAIN COOPER have speed in their genes and could attract support.

Race 3 (2,000m)

A small field but a race where anything can happen.

(1) GREEN MACHINE has not done badly and could be ready for a career-best effort in his third run after a rest.

(3) HEROIC ACT must have a chance as he ran one of his best races last time and looks well-placed. But he has had 24 attempts to crack his maiden and is one to be wary of.



(2) THOONSIL has something to find with Heroic Act on the last meeting, but that was his first run after gelding and he did not get the best of starts. He should be at his peak now.

(6) COMIC ARTIST can build on a creditable last effort.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) FUTURE GAMBLE can make amends after finishing second in her last two starts. She gives the impression she will have no problem with the 2,000m trip.

(2) LANTERI has three lengths to find with Future Gamble in her first try over the distance. She could get a bit closer.

(4) VIXENINTHEVINEYARD has given cheek at times and is holding her form well. She could get her consistency rewarded.

(6) VILLARRICA finished well last time and may have more to come.

Race 5 (1,700m)

William Longsword colt (2) POMPEII SHIELD has been knocking on the door and it is about time that it opened for him. He looks capable of handling the distance and can go one better after finishing second in his last two starts.

(1) ROYALE JACKET had excuses last time. He is proven over 1,700m and more, and could bounce back to form.

Watch out for (8) SIVAJI who made improvement from his first start to his second. He could be looking for the trip.

(9) GIMMESUMLUV has lacked extra over shorter but is holding form and will be looking to get the timing right.

Race 6 (2,000m)

Lower division handicap and it could pay to go wide in the exotic bets.

There should not be much to choose between (6) ITSNOWORNEVER and (1) SIX OF ALL. Six Of All finished third last time over 1,800m, ahead of Itsnowornever who finished fifth, but Six Of All had a plum gate then. Both ran decent races and look to have fair claims.

If (4) INSTANT ATTRACTION is ready after a short break, she could make them run. Her penultimate effort entitles her to the utmost respect, but she has a wide draw to overcome.

(9) HAT FURIOUS has been thereabouts from wide draws and will need some luck again.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) WARNING LIGHT came from too far back last time. He is improving with each start and should relish the step-up in distance.

Trainer Stuart Pettigrew has two with decent chances in (11) ORANGE COUNTY and (4) MOUNT DARWIN. The former is in good form but has been a bit unlucky. He has drawn towards the outside and may have his work cut out.

(7) RINGA RINGA ROSES cannot be faulted and needs to be considered.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(1) PALACE PRINCE did well with top weight in his last start when he finished second. He should prefer the step-up in trip and should run well again.

(4) CHAMPION WARRIOR sets the standard. He is a course specialist and a very capable sort on his day. He races for the in-form Tarry yard and must be taken seriously.

(8) CEUTA is unbeaten in two runs at this venue and is best weighted. She should have every chance as her last run was creditable.

(2) CARE FORGOT has won two in a row in convincing fashion but will need to find a bit more to win again.

Race 9 (1,200m)

Wide open handicap to end, and it could be worth catching the quartet.

(1) EL ZANI has only had two starts but she showed some ability. She should prefer the extra and more in time to come.

(2) ROMILLY has run well in stronger company and can enjoy the drop in class, but she needs to jump well and get going in time.

(10) READY SET FIRE has not been easy to follow, but it could be the right race for him.

(18) KOTINOS has given signs that his next win would not be far off.