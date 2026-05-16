Pakistan’s Hasan Ali resumes bowling after head injury scare against Bangladesh as 2nd Test starts

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Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali was stretchered off after suffering a blow to the head on day one of the second cricket Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on May 16.

He landed awkwardly while attempting a return catch in the eighth over, diving to his right off Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s shot. He clutched his head and appeared dazed as medical staff attended to him before he was taken off the field.

The 31-year-old returned in the 16th over, with the move appearing precautionary, and resumed bowling before the end of the morning session.

Bangladesh, who lead the two-match series 1-0, reached 101 for three at lunch after electing to bat. REUTERS